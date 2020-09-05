Transcript for Serving a double life sentence, Marni Yang maintains her innocence: Part 9

with free prescription delivery from CVS. Marni yang has already served eight years in prison. She was sentenced to two life terms for the murder of 42-year-old rhoni Reuter and her unborn baby. It took a jury only four hours to convict Marni yang. Today she continues to maintain her innocence. Now she has a high-profile lawyer and a team of experts committed to proving the state got it wrong. We filed a petition for post-conviction relief, alleging Marni's actual innocence. Tonight one of Reuter's friends -- She was like a sister. Says she believes yang is innocent of murder. The real killer is out there and that person needs to be held accountable. The petition filed by Marni's new defense team includes a number of allegations from Marni's children about the investigation and about the case against their mother. My mother was forced to confess the something she didn't do. Things just need to be set Much warmer conditions will be with us all weekend long. The thaw has begun. So, the morning that the lake county task force came to serve the warrant, I was dead asleep They were knocking on the door. I was only 11. I told them about my brother and sister, who were sleeping in the basement. I woke up to a bunch of police officers yelling, search warrant. Marni's children were home alone when they say their house was ransacked. I was just watching them tear our house apart. Emily and Andrew were 16 years old, children, when this occurred. They took Brendan and I into one squad car and Andy in another. The children were separated and taken to different police stations. They bring me into an interrogation room. I didn't know anything. And they wouldn't accept that. And the mental frustration, it really broke me. It got to the point where I started banging my head on the table. It's like I'm there and I know what's going to happen. How maybe I could have stopped it. But I can't. One of the task force investigators came into the room. It was like a movie almost. He slammed his hands onto the desk and told me, it's either gonna be you or your mother that's gonna go down for this. And that's when I really started getting scared. Marni's children are turning the tables on the police, using the way in which they say they were interrogated as a weapon to fight to free their mother. They told me to write that I had seen my mom write these letters to Shaun's 16 other girlfriends, which I had never seen these letters ever in my life. The only way that I got out of that situation was to write down a statement that my mother wasn't home the morning of the murder. But she was home that morning. She was. Later on at the courthouse, some lady came in the room and told me, you're going testify what you wrote, and I'm just like, I can't. It's all made up. It's not true. And she's like, well, if you don't, you're going get in trouble, so I testified. The state attorney's office denies the children's statements were coerced. They say Emily's lawyer wouldn't allow prosecutors to talk to her until she took the stand. And when did she testified she never said her statement to the police was a lie. As for Andrew, the state says they repeatedly told Marni during her three-day interrogation that he wasn't a suspect. I had a nervous breakdown. Andrew says that as a result of the police questioning, he had to be placed into a mental institution. I was hospitalized. I was put on a psychiatric unit for probably like a good month and a half. The major crimes task force has told us they can't comment on the petition because of the pending court case. So now we're in? Every prison has a different look. We went to see Marni at this Illinois women's prison where she sat down with us to speak on camera for the first time. Hello. This will be an interesting you haven't spoken about any of this for more than a decade. This is correct. Why speak now? I feel like prior to this I don't think it would have mattered. I feel like there's a time. That time is now. Before discussing her new defense I asked Marni about Shaun. Remember, police believe that her motive for murder is jealousy. You never sent menacing letters to the women in Shaun's life. I did not. I was one of the recipients of them. Were you obsessed with Shaun? I'm not. The relationship is one of the biggest mistakes I ever made. I regret it. I wish I had never met him. The crux of Marni yang's defense at this point is that she claims that she falsely confessed to Christi paschen in order to protect Andrew, her son. What made you think that the police were going to be able to pin it on your son? That's what they told my children. You met up with Christi at Denny's. You basically describe the perfect crime. I knew perfectly well that I was being recorded. I saw the wire. We may have trouble folks. The piece came out. It was hanging down. We hear on the tape that Christi was having trouble with the wire. I don't know if she saw it or not. Hopefully she didn't see the piece. You're a very convincing actress, because on that tape, it sounds very much to me like someone's confessing to a murder. I wasn't confessing to her. I was confessing directly to law enforcement. Marni claims that even before the meeting at Denny's, she told Christi in a phone call recorded by police that she was gonna falsely admit to it. She told Christi she was just going to make some Up -- pardon my word. All right, we'll start making Up. This is the transcript of the entire conversation. You mentoned just the last line. There's no mention of her son. There's no mention of her falsely confessing to save her son. We have statements from Francine merar and from Larry merar, divorced parents of Marni, before this conversation took place. She said, I'm just going to go and meet Christi and make up a story that I committed to murder and let the attorneys sort it out with the police. The lawyers will take care of it." Oh, what a stupid idea. It was a rash and ill-conceived decision to protect my children. Marni took a polygraph, and the polygrapher said she's being honest in her answers. The state attorney's office says that the whole idea of Marni making stuff up is nonsense. They say days before Christi and Marni met at that Denny's, Christi had already given police all these details about what Marni had told her in the past about the murder. And then when she and Marni meet, Marni's repeating the same details. How would she know unless she did the killing? Jed, if you're facing life in jail, wouldn't you say, you know, guys, I was kidding. I was confessing on behalf of my son. But that was never brought up at trial. I can't account for the trial lawyers' strategy at that trial. You're telling me now that you lied when you confessed to all those things that led up to the murder of rhoni Reuter and the cover-up? I did. I lied. So you're saying you lied then, but how do I know you're not lying now? I have nothing to lose at this point. But you have everything to gain by lying. I mean, when you say that I have everything to gain by lying, I don't think that the evidence lies. Part of the evidence? Her defense says that there's evidence that the gun that the prosecutors claim was used wasn't even in her possession at the time. And they have a witness coming forward on video saying exactly that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.