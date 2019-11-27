Transcript for Siblings remember the pain of losing their 9-year-old sister Arlena Twigg

I remember watching the monitor. And heart break this prop. And got an era. The question is gone. I felt. But I've been talking trip. And I laid my head on her chest. I told her I was sorry that I couldn't help her. I stayed at eight. My best friend's house I remember my mom showed up. And she just told me this. Passed away in. I believe it. She was news. Very pleased that she would be okay. My psychic. I was at one point her around a little red wagon in the front yard at church on Sunday. We always did everything.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.