'Slender Man' attackers explain eerie motive for stabbing friend: Part 4

More
Investigators interviewed Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, who told them they tried to kill Payton Leutner to prove themselves worthy to the fictional horror character “Slender Man.”
7:16 | 10/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Slender Man' attackers explain eerie motive for stabbing friend: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:16","description":"Investigators interviewed Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, who told them they tried to kill Payton Leutner to prove themselves worthy to the fictional horror character “Slender Man.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"66540763","title":"'Slender Man' attackers explain eerie motive for stabbing friend: Part 4 ","url":"/2020/video/slender-man-attackers-explain-eerie-motive-stabbing-friend-66540763"}