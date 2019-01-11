Transcript for Surveillance video shows David Temple's whereabouts the day of his wife's death

The investigation unfolds there are three key witnesses at least want to talk to but they're just children. Residents and Alexander. Roberts. The rocks and we didn't immediately behind temple. A rocket into the house. Investigators learn the Roberts Brothers might have information they can help them and went kind of gap with the medical examiner didn't know what. These. Young men said was that you got off the bus. And went. Hate snacks and did little homework these are watching do what you're watching doctor and I don't know. It is something happen. He even though there were no eyewitnesses to Belinda temple smarter. Arguably their work. You winds and we. What did you think was first. Networking thing. With a law enforcement that you did this Bob. Yeah weird they heard this noise. It was around 435. I was saying Kenya where you that they heard this noise and about 439. They heard gunshots at 435 Dave it was a Berkshire rose in. Surveillance video actually captures date and across town knowing near his house. At a grocery store. Ended at one more video at 514. At a whom T. So we have these his surveillance videos for David is hot shared throughout the afternoon on camera it appears that it's an airtight alibi.

