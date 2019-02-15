Transcript for Ted Bundy's last victim: Remembering 12-year-old Kimberly Leach

And. 41 years. In town was full of good and. And kindness that's part of the reason I fill up our classmates still cling together. Because of her goodness. Or she is. What would she be did it. There comes word from lake city a svelte ninety miles east of Tallahassee. And junior high school student Kimberly Leach. Has disappeared during the middle of school. It was raining drizzly very dreary day it our way too hard designated spots and media. To go to our next class together and she wasn't there we need. Something was wrong cam was not a student to skip class and to leave campus I mean we were twelve and she was very Shaq. There was firefighter who's coming home and you saw. I am walking across campus. Kim on and he assumed that the use your father. Police are urging anyone with any information about Kimberly -- to contact them as soon as possible. When people thought to myself from them is Kimberly and her buddy list the murder. You've been placed a million. Little lean to shield. In Hong paying. In this wooded area. Wanna. You don't understand. Even when you hear that the retailers can't comprehend it as being in a twelve year old in this is your classmate. It was. Just innocent. In all over the books and television Tuesday Moody's and very looting has been set. About. The murder of Kimberly seemingly murder will hero to he can't be anything more than monster. Growing up without Yom it's been hurtful. I don't want people to remember Ted bending the monster 65 mark laughed and that I would lack for people to focus the home. The memory it can own him with the Angel to our laps. You were drawn to she just always cared for. The people around her. I don't Angel. Percentage. Brutal ways that we and it did change us. It's homes are a lot sounds the way we grew. Having Ted Bundy. Rob me. Have a good friend police he. I wonder. What she would be doing where she would be living. Any evidence can be gone and a bowling shoes more than just different she was our sister. Sister. That states. With me on the other hand it had made our class. Strong and classes and we had each other's back. Guardian Angel she's campus parties and our faithful to remember. My friend Kennelly. As a beautiful. Young girl. That. Would have done great things. Had she not cross has. With a monster. Her goodness was robbed. But evil. There's a void that will always remain in my life I'm from the classmates lives that. We put a band aid and Everett. We're we can be today. The world missed out on a great soul.

