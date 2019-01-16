Transcript for Ted Koppel recalls iconic 1987 Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker 'Nightline' interview

Once it's clear that Terry following is not gonna step aside and turn the ministry back over to. Jim and Tammy and and Jim needs to deal reality confesses and get righted in his life back. They go on the offensive. And they do what they do best thing on television. One man. When Hamas offshoot called me Saddam they're Rowan from Stephen stuffing her son who isn't. Wu ladies that was out there told me tonight why should we not been. And that's been the only thing they'll tell. Why did everything I could do to Klein and stopped and interviewed. Him. Good evening I'm Ted Koppel and this is Nightline. Ted Koppel was probably on top of his game at that point oh. And I didn't feel like we were gonna compete with him bird. I mean a slight echo how horrible time. I didn't think that he was unkind. But I'm the only one and only heard one. National as prof. It. There are certain interviews you choose. Who can not do. The continuing saga of the PTL club. Have taken on the irresistible dimensions of a national soap opera well let's begin with the two people who have been at the heart of this story. Jim and Tammy baker why in heaven's name did you agree to come on why he wanted to talk. Well we have been quiet for these many many weeks and it's been devastating to us what we've been going through an earlier question was how he was going to defend himself. We go back to PCL and and work for nothing mr. head hit if god wants that. There well maybe award virgin didn't. And the fact of the matter is not only did you not work for nothing you work for a great deal. The board of directors with me out of the room always vote in our salary and we cannon had nothing to do of their salary. I mean you know money. News who proved so we're real. I. Jerry Falwell and the press conference earlier today. And abroad this little note handwritten from ten future and the desk. Candidate there was just shopping list in which she's sort of laying the URIQ one mr. go quietly here's what we want. Jim salary. For a lifetime of 300000 dollars per year. Time is salary for lifetime 100000 dollars and it house on the late and the furniture and it. To Carr wrote we want a made for one year I don't see any concern for the welfare of this minister in that kind of request. I see the greed that brought them down. And she didn't deny it can't flags Jerry again. What's he asked us what he what. We still counts. Bad debt after all they hit the ministry and even in ministry of what we should have. And you know when you're negotiating. Eat you start out the top. Did they were these were believes in the war. Lambs who have been sheer. I think he'll vote when it came right down there that we took from Gershon. Gotten out here he really it I'm. All right thank you both for much of it. They that's our report for tonight. It's a great moment because it helps you understand. The culture that it developed it CTO where they were the royalties they got what they want. Over the years did 6000. That was number one.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.