Trailer: All-New 20/20 'New Year's Evil' | Friday 9/8c on ABC

A mother of two is found dead in a Manhattan apartment, but is it a slip and fall – or something sinister? Featuring interviews with family members, the ex-girlfriend of the killer and investigators.

January 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live