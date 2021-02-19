Trial judge, juror in Margaret Rudin case recall ‘tense’ moments before verdict

"When [the jury] came back saying guilty of all counts,” Las Vegas Township Justice Court Judge Joseph Bonaventure said, “I was surprised. I was surprised at that."
1:03 | 02/19/21

Transcript for Trial judge, juror in Margaret Rudin case recall ‘tense’ moments before verdict
It's really a step. You have that a verdict. Yes are we have. It was packed work. Cameras were rolling there was a lot of suspense for the treatment now for quite awhile bullets tents and it was really tennis I can remember standing up. And reading the charges. Count two murder count first degree we find the defendant. And I can remember pausing briefly in symbolically. As to count to. Murder with use of a deadly weapon. We find the defendant. Guilty. Thinking Madsen who we will counts whose whose front. I was surprised that there is she came not guilty. You know I will probably lead you know that she was gonna go to prison. Margaret was look at me and the greater our estimates are guilty. There's a notion did. He seemingly. Endless a black cap. When your mind guns I can't take anymore until taken.

