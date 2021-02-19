Transcript for Trial judge, juror in Margaret Rudin case recall ‘tense’ moments before verdict

It's really a step. You have that a verdict. Yes are we have. It was packed work. Cameras were rolling there was a lot of suspense for the treatment now for quite awhile bullets tents and it was really tennis I can remember standing up. And reading the charges. Count two murder count first degree we find the defendant. And I can remember pausing briefly in symbolically. As to count to. Murder with use of a deadly weapon. We find the defendant. Guilty. Thinking Madsen who we will counts whose whose front. I was surprised that there is she came not guilty. You know I will probably lead you know that she was gonna go to prison. Margaret was look at me and the greater our estimates are guilty. There's a notion did. He seemingly. Endless a black cap. When your mind guns I can't take anymore until taken.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.