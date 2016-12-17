{"id":38947470,"title":"Woman Abandoned as Newborn Searches for Her Birth Parents: Part 1","duration":"6:59","description":"A woman said she found Janet Barnicoat abandoned as a baby by a dumpster in Lawndale, California, in 1986.","url":"/2020/video/woman-abandoned-newborn-searches-birth-parents-part-38947470","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}