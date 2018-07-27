Transcript for A look at the zip line system used to rescue boys and coach out of Thai cave

Yeah. I. Do we call this off skyline. What will we use of force is Regina sent equipment or in this case. People. And avoid whatever terrain that its that is over the top. Which is what we shows and in numerous locations in the second chambers. Suits is set up to avoid a disservice to the syndicated sports people that would be sharing this letter. Chambers you had to you. Do you most difficult terrain to nabbed not only. Just kidding yourself across because that requires some climbing over boulders but to have people. Hold on to a litter and communicate each other and navigate this terrain west. That was going to be very difficult. And if not dangerous so that's where. We discussed the possibility. Zain up. These high lines or low angle. Ropes systems to. Mitigate the risk of any risk your image injury or injury to themselves those on globe news news. Non. Very. And endless once he's in that if you already have your power established he simply put a pulley. Attach the care bears of the pulling and then we have. User that is agreeable way lime and a halt line so but this is my station appeared. How would you don't look now. I would yell an ounce of my next. An actor who say they were ready to the way are you ready to receive. Affirmative ready to receive. We would undo any safeties in this case here's our safety we're gonna undo this aging and you're gonna take control of the bowl Leila. You got the Blair and I'm a come lower. The receiving end this whole time we're maintaining good communication with each other so that it did you become twisted we can communicate that we won and I slow. Traverse across. And then once there in the open air. This man's job assistance and the weigh him down in this man all the at the other end is just kind of form across because at some point if it's a flat. The flats at more it will starts back. Taxes. This BJ's Ross a permanent so. We were able to assess the patient and make sure there are ropes as safe and there was this is you know as simple as us minister he is getting there but. This is if he's being pushed down here you're you know that's going to be hard read. McCain mean we didn't have to do anything. Except make sure that he was going to be safe on at a here. And once once he left. Unless a stared down that rope and watched him for. For fifteen points seconds I was like wow this is working. This is this is 100%. A viable option. And and actually the first day the second one was right behind attendants are. Just right behind. And then you start actually seen them and put a face. To the mission. You know it just starts a kindness and commonality though last morning. And honor for dale walker out of jail. Thinking. Everybody's okay. You know thus far everybody's okay. And I remembered Lawrence's. Life partner who is with with him my station. Staffs are nickel and he had gone out with the shall dissolve before. And we discounted so. We did it. Mission completed you know size and it's just an innate come out he feels. Yes address or phone now. Our guys came Nate tiny casinos or back with the kids came out. In what way happiness pills it is incredibly ready last year oh yes oh yes so many years. It. Felt like we it is possible mean against such odds. Exit to. To see all thirteen. Was rose. Better than it only wants a boring are out this. So first bust.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.