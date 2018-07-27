-
Now Playing: Thai cave rescuers say they expected deaths
-
Now Playing: Diver says he thought boys might be writing last words to family from Thai cave
-
Now Playing: A look at the zip line system used to rescue boys and coach out of Thai cave
-
Now Playing: The last minute decision diver made when rescuing last boy from Thai cave
-
Now Playing: Parents fear for young daughter's safety as her behavior changes dramatically: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Rare disorder may explain 11-year-old's sudden odd tics and moodiness: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Girl develops aversion to eating, believes she's allergic to her saliva: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Why is PANDAS so controversial? Medical professionals are divided: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Family says one possible medical treatment for son can cost $100,000: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Mom's advocacy helps mandate insurance coverage for PANDAS treatment: Part 6
-
Now Playing: What these parents want you to know about caring for a child diagnosed with PANDAS
-
Now Playing: Doctor explains PANDAS: How the psychological, neurological condition impacts brain
-
Now Playing: Female truck drivers navigate trucking industry
-
Now Playing: Adults abandoned at birth turn to genetic genealogy to find biological family: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Abandoned as babies, adults find clues in search for birth parents: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Adults abandoned at birth meet biological family members for the first time: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Woman abandoned at birth learns her biological mom hid multiple pregnancies: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Man abandoned at birth calls woman he believes might be his mother or aunt: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Woman meets biological sister for first time, finds another long-lost sibling: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Thai cave rescue: The moment divers learned their mission was a 'go'