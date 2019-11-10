Amazon takes public stand on global issues

More
The company unveiled a page on its site titled "Our Positions," where it breaks down the company’s stance on issues ranging from climate change to immigration.
1:10 | 10/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon takes public stand on global issues
Yeah. A news. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"The company unveiled a page on its site titled \"Our Positions,\" where it breaks down the company’s stance on issues ranging from climate change to immigration.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"66220609","title":"Amazon takes public stand on global issues","url":"/Business/video/amazon-takes-public-stand-global-issues-66220609"}