The Briefing Room: Jay Carney on why Amazon chose to do a sweepstakes for its HQ2

More
Amazon's SVP of global affairs, Jay Carney, explains why Amazon chose to turn its search for a HQ2 location into a nationwide contest.
2:07 | 11/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Briefing Room: Jay Carney on why Amazon chose to do a sweepstakes for its HQ2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59175434,"title":"The Briefing Room: Jay Carney on why Amazon chose to do a sweepstakes for its HQ2","duration":"2:07","description":"Amazon's SVP of global affairs, Jay Carney, explains why Amazon chose to turn its search for a HQ2 location into a nationwide contest.","url":"/Business/video/briefing-room-jay-carney-amazon-chose-sweepstakes-hq2-59175434","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.