Feds take grocery merger to court over high food prices

Grocery stores Kroger and Albertsons are in court after the Federal Trade Commission claimed the merger would eliminate competition and raise food prices.

August 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live