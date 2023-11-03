Former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried facing 110 years in prison

The FTX founder was found guilty on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy in what prosecutors called “one of the biggest financial frauds” in U.S. history.

November 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live