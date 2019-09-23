Transcript for GM strike enters second week

Strike at General Motors enters date eight today at spokesperson for the United Auto Workers says the two sides are still talking. Union members say they aren't being honored for their sacrifice for the sacrifice they made when GM was bailed out ten years ago. No promises made. They're having on them for field. Slightly from god in my home what happened. About a mile. Us. The warrants. And stood them back. Go down. GM is looking to lower labor costs. Analysts say the strike could cost the company 75 million dollars per day.

