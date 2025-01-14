Insurers could lose $30 billion from LA wildfires: Report

Analysts at Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs said the total cost, including non-insured damages, could top $40 billion.

January 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live