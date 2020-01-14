Jeff Bezos criticized over Australia wildfire donation

The Amazon CEO, who unseated Bill Gates as the top billionaire on Forbes' rankings, announced the donation of one million Australian dollars (approximately $690,000 U.S. dollars) on Instagram.
And Amazon founder Jeff bases is facing some harsh backlash after making a donation to help with Australia's bush fires. Pesos disclose that Amazon was donating a million Australian dollars or about 600 a 90000 US dollars to relief efforts. Plenty of all online critics point out that they Sosa said to be worth about. 117. Billion dollars one estimate said bases earns that 690000. Dollars about five minutes.

