SEC sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for 'misleading' tweet

On Aug. 2, Musk told his 22 million Twitter followers that he was going to take his publicly traded company private. "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," he tweeted.
6:28 | 09/27/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for SEC sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for 'misleading' tweet

