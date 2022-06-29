Unemployment up slightly as Federal Reserve debates another interest rate hike

The U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs in August and the unemployment rates rose to 3.7% in the last month, according to the jobs report released Friday.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live