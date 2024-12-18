12-year-old writes book about battling discrimination

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to “Rise Above” author Saily Bah about facing racism at her school and using those incidents as inspiration for her first book.

December 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live