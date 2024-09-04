American tennis stars Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz gear up for US Open semifinals

An American man is guaranteed to play in the U.S. Open final for the first time in almost 20 years.

September 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live