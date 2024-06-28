Author charts how Trump rose from ‘The Apprentice’ to the White House

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with journalist Ramin Setoodeh about his new best-selling book, “The Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass.”

June 28, 2024

