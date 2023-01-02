How Barbara Walters prepared for her iconic interviews: 20/20 ‘Our Barbara’ Part 6

ABC News colleagues who worked with Walters remember researching and writing questions alongside the legendary journalist as she prepared for an upcoming interview.

January 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live