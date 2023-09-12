'The Other Black Girl' explores office culture in predominantly white spaces

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke to director Mariama Diallo about the new satirical thriller series "The Other Black Girl," based on the Zakiya Dalila Harris book of the same name and airing on Hulu.

September 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live