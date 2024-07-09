'Bob's Burgers' actor pleads guilty to interfering with police during Capitol riot

Jay Johnston, 55, of Los Angeles, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison after pleading guilty to civil disorder.

July 9, 2024

