'Breaking ground and breaking barriers is humbling', Katy Sullivan on representation

ABC News' Mona Kosar Abdi interviews Paralympian and actress Katy Sullivan on her Broadway debut and historical role as first female double amputee on Broadway.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live