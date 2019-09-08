Transcript for Brett Eldredge wants to kiss a bear on the lips

I'm a little. What you go from my man and little other products you have a yes. Third period of the business better defiance people who fired at skydive courses offered on those numbers are more. Frightening experience and you act Spanish art produced music vision it and we're. What. Washington. And we don't go to. Sure daddy. Where us. On the positive and this guy's which I'm slowly why don't you voted. Probability we'll be cautious about. But yet it is guys from Meehan. Source that works. You Kramer frame bring him you're here you have credited him. And trying to do you answer yes. That's still definitely records because of Wal-Mart knows time is important is that there is a grant lives. Those Frontline known room but it's definitely doable thing. Still look February. President but I do like things in my arteries. Richard Roberts of those luxuries. Yes. Visitors. Hormones for artists. I've also thought I parents however you we're. Funny stickers on them. And well trade. Animal. Is that. I guess. Like I'm. Mourners. It's your little owners those little alive first. The primary yet reviewed one maple there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.