-
Now Playing: Robert De Niro delivers anti-Trump tirade at Tony Awards
-
Now Playing: 'Hadestown' wins big at 2019 Tony Awards
-
Now Playing: Tony nominee Jeff Daniels talks 'To Kill a Mockingbird'
-
Now Playing: Regina Hall gives advice to Dillard University grads: 'They'll like it in 20 years'
-
Now Playing: America's favorite quintuplets: 'Outdaughtered'
-
Now Playing: Brian Tyree Henry faces his biggest fear
-
Now Playing: Keke Palmer is here
-
Now Playing: Toronto Raptors edge closer to NBA Finals trophy
-
Now Playing: Broadway stars celebrate at 2019 Tony Awards
-
Now Playing: Players to watch on the US women's soccer team
-
Now Playing: Kevin Durant practices ahead of NBA finals Game 5
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez sings duet to 'Limitless' with her 11-year-old daughter
-
Now Playing: 4 summer book picks from 'Mrs. Everything' author Jennifer Weiner
-
Now Playing: Can't tell them nothing: Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X talk performing 'Old Town Road'
-
Now Playing: Billy Porter talks what's next for 'Pose'
-
Now Playing: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she doesn't live with husband Brad Falchuk full-time
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' has your first look at poster for 'Frozen 2'
-
Now Playing: Actress claims she's 'terrified' of 'NCIS' star Mark Harmon
-
Now Playing: Boston Red Sox legend hospitalized after shooting