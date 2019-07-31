Transcript for Cameron Boyce suffered 'sudden unexpected death'

We now know what caused the death of Disney star Cameron Boyce the Los Angeles county coroner's office says the twenty year old died unexpectedly from apple autopsy. Voice was found unresponsive at his home nearly four years about four weeks ago. Breezy voices Haley had only said he died due to ongoing. Condition for which he's being treated well a sad passing to note one of the most popular creators of material on YouTube has died. Videos on grant tops is king of random channel have been viewed more than two billion times authorities in Utah recovered his body yesterday following. Parent gliding accident they are reviewing the recording device and attempt to learn what led to Thompson's apparent crash. Fred Thompson was 38 years old.

