Comedian Robin Thede on 'A Black Lady Sketch Show': 'I wanted to celebrate us'

ABC News' Linsey Davis sat down with the creator and comedian Robin Thede behind "A Black Lady Sketch Show" about the show's upcoming fourth season, celebrating Black women's humor and authenticity.

April 14, 2023

