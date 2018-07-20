Comic-Con International

More
Comic-Con introduces online raffles for autographs, giveaways.
0:36 | 07/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Comic-Con International

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56724753,"title":"Comic-Con International","duration":"0:36","description":"Comic-Con introduces online raffles for autographs, giveaways.","url":"/Entertainment/video/comic-con-international-56724753","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.