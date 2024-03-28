Countdown to Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album release

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with DJ and radio personality Megan Ryte about what we can expect from Beyoncé’s highly anticipated country-inspired album, “Cowboy Carter.”

March 28, 2024

