Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: Kelsea Ballerini

The musician talked about her expectations for the show.
1:00 | 11/13/18

I hopefully am humbled I'm also practical and IA I feel like the true we'll hopefully we'll be here Larry I feel like maybe it might be my year but is not this year it's not time for me. Every year things seemed to grow and add positive direction sell we'll see. I started the year to headlining tour which is just something that feels. Really special to me to have people in the room to connect with an album and that there Ricky for two hours. That was amazing and then opening for Keith Urban who is like. Mightn't personally my favorite country artists. And learning from him in just growing and on that tour. It's 55 day tour and then and doing the coaching with the voice ends doing a song with a chain smokers and I'm releasing my third single off the record it's just been. Crazy I think Cary I think it's carries I think she put out a beautiful album cheeseburger tail off she did not have a AT and she's still working our tail off. And if if you're actually going on vocalist I think she's just the queen I think interior.

