Creator Gloria Calderón Kellett: 'There's such a starvation for representation'

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke with writer and creator Gloria Calderón Kellett about season 2 of Amazon’s “With Love” and her efforts to create space in Hollywood for diversity and representation.

June 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live