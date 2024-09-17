Daredevil walks slackline from Europe to Asia

A daredevil walked a slackline set up on Istanbul's Bosphorus Bridge, a more than 3,500-foot walk that took him from Asia to Europe.

September 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live