Doc highlights breakdancing community that revolutionized dance

Co-directors Jamaal Parham and Bashan Aquart discuss the New York roots of breakdancing and its subsequent rise to Olympic sport in their new Hulu film, “Breakin’ on the One.”

June 21, 2024

