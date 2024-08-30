Doctor charged in death of Matthew Perry to make 1st court appearance

Dr. Mark Chavez, one of the two doctors charged in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, is scheduled to be arraigned later Friday.

August 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live