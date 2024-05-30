Ed O'Neill & Cleopatra Coleman on FX's new series for Hulu, 'Clipped'

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with actors Ed O'Neill and Cleopatra Coleman about FX's new series for Hulu, "Clipped," which tells the story of LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling and his downfall.

May 30, 2024

