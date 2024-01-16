Emmy Awards shine spotlight on Elton John and Christina Applegate

The 75th Emmy Awards produced memorable moments for Elton John and Christina Applegate and the panel discusses how they were acknowledged during the show.

January 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live