'Where was the energy? Where was the mojo?': Christine Brennan on USWNT draw

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with USA Today sports columnist and ABC News contributor Christine Brennan about the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team advancing to the knockout stage in the World Cup.

August 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live