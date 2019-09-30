Erica Campbell talks new book, 'More Than Pretty,' and upcoming compilation album

More
The Grammy-award winning singer discusses her book and new single, “Praying And Believing.”
18:30 | 09/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Erica Campbell talks new book, 'More Than Pretty,' and upcoming compilation album

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"18:30","description":"The Grammy-award winning singer discusses her book and new single, “Praying And Believing.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"65963927","title":"Erica Campbell talks new book, 'More Than Pretty,' and upcoming compilation album","url":"/Entertainment/video/erica-campbell-talks-book-pretty-upcoming-compilation-album-65963927"}