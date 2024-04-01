Gymnast Aly Raisman encourages kids to love their bodies and understand boundaries

ABC News’ Erielle Reshef spoke with Olympic gymnast, Aly Raisman, to discuss her new children’s book "From My Head to My Toes," an ode to self-love with a powerful message.

April 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live