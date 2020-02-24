Transcript for Harvey Weinstein verdict: Guilty on 2 counts

Dawn gunning. Miriam Haley. Jessica man. Ana bella shore up. Tara they wolf. Lauren young. Megan asked. Joan you're losing or bone. Eight women who have changed the course of history. In the fight against sexual violence. These are eight women who hold our justice system into the 20% tree. By declaring that rape is rape and sexual assault. Sexual assaults. No matter what's. Rape is rape whether it's committed by a stranger in a dark Alley. Or by an intimate partner. In a working relationship. It's race whether it's committed by an. Rape is rape whether the survivor reports within an hour within a year. Or perhaps never. It's raped despite the complicated dynamics of power through consent after an assault. It's rape even if there is no some physical evidence. And even if it happened a long time ago. This is the new landscape for survivors of sexual assault in America I believe. And this is a new day. It's a new day because Harvey Weinstein has finally been held accountable for crimes he committed. The women who came forward courageously. And at great risk made that happen. Wednesday. Is a vicious serial sexual predator who used his power to threaten rape. Assault trick humiliate and silences victims. He has been found guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree. And will face on that count a state prison sentence of no less than five years and up. To 25 years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.