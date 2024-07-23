Hostage negotiator on the difficult job of helping families get their loved ones home

Hostage negotiator Mickey Bergman on his new book, “In the Shadows,” and the efforts he’s engaged in right now to get hostages and political captives brought home.

July 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live