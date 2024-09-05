An inside look at empaths in A24’s new film 'Look Into My Eyes'

ABC News' Juju Chang speaks with empath Phoebe Hoffman and director Lana Wilson about their film, "Look Into My Eyes," which follows a group of self-proclaimed psychics and their clients.

September 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live