Jax on debut album 'Dear Joe' and rise to fame

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos speaks with singer-songwriter Jax on her new album "Dear Joe" and the recent life events that inspired most of the songs.

July 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live