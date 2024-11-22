Jeff Goldblum plays piano in London train station

Actor Jeff Goldblum surprised London commuters with an impromptu piano performance at King's Cross railway station.

November 22, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live