Transcript for Jussie Smollett won't return to 'Empire'

614 right now just see small left will not be coming back to empire despite reports that writers were planning for his return. This upcoming season co creator lead Daniels tweeted that variety report was not factually correct. And that's will let will not be returning to empire a small that was written out of last season's final episodes after he was charged with lying to police. About a hate crime prosecutors decided not to proceed. With that case.

