Lashana Lynch on 'The Woman King': 'We want to tell our story authentically'

Actress Lashana Lynch talks to Linsey Davis about the responsibility of portraying African history in "The Woman King" and how playing a warrior helped her find her softer side.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live