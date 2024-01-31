MLK Jr. and Malcolm X go 'toward the same end goal' in Nat Geo 'Genius: MLK/X' series

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. on their roles portraying civil rights pioneers Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. and how their missions impacted a movement.

January 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live